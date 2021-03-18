Probe finds misconduct in Islamia College Peshawar's results

Islamia College University, Peshawar. — Wikipedia/File

Islamia College University, Peshawar, has been recommended to recheck the results issued during 2008 to 2016, after a probe found several misconducts in this regard, Geo News reported Thursday.

The publication, citing an inquiry report, said the varsity's management has been suggested to scrutinise the results issued during nine years — 2008 to 2016 — after "strong evidence" of misconduct was found during an investigation.

The governor's inspection team has recommended the forced retirement of several officials, adding that some employees should be fired while the salary increments of others should be stopped.

A junior clerk, Bilal, received bribes for tampering results, while several university officials have also been involved in the fake degree scandal, the report said.

The inquiry report also recommended the dismissal of two women security personnel who were illegally recruited at the university.