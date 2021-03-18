Shahid Afridi fondly remembers coach Bob Woolmer on 14th death anniversary

Late Bob Woolmer, Pakistan coach from 2004-2007 (L) and former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — Photo courtesy Twitter/Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has paid a glowing tribute to late coach Bob Woolmer on his 14th death anniversary.

Woolmer died on March 18, 2007, aged 58, in his hotel room in Jamaica. His death came a day after Pakistan was shockingly knocked out of the World Cup after being defeated by Ireland.

Afridi, recalling his services to the national team, said that Woolmer set an example for the team when it comes to coaching.

"When Bob was coaching us, that's when we really understood the role of a coach," he said.



Afridi said Woolmer had been a "father figure" for all young players who always sought his approval after every match, whether won or lost, whether played well or poorly.

"Miss you Bob," he added.