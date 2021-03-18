Watch: Stick in hand, Capt Safdar chases after man who threw egg at him

PESHAWAR: PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar on Thursday chased after a man who threw an egg at him outside the premises of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).



A footage shows the PML-N leader walking outside the court with a few party workers and journalists when a man throws an egg at him.



Instead of hitting Safdar, the egg hits a PML-N worker. Enraged, the PML-N leader runs after the man with a stick in hand.



The man who threw the egg climbed onto a rickshaw and managed to escape. However, he was later caught near the Cantt Railway Station and handed over police.



The incident takes place a few days after PTI's Dr Shahbaz Gill was hit with eggs outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

The premier's special assistant subsequently went for a check-up at Lahore's Mayo Hospital, where doctors told him the chemical in the ink had caused an infection in his left eye.

Doctors at Lahore's Mayo Hospital bandaged Gill's eye after treatment.

During the attack earlier in the day, ink had been smeared on the hand and forehead of the premier's aide. Gill, however, mostly remained unharmed.