Pakistan Embassy in Seoul holds conference for Pak-Korean women entrepreneurs

SEOUL: In celebration of Women’s Day, the Embassy of Pakistan in Seoul organised a forum for women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and South Korea to explore avenues of collaboration among women-led businesses of the country.

The distinguished panel of speakers at the event consisted of Chairperson of the Committee on Gender Equality and Family of the National Assembly, Choun Sook Jung and Secretary Board of Investment, Fareena Mazhar. The two spoke about the role of women leaders in promoting women empowerment in the business world and workplace.

In their presentations, CEO of PCL Inc Kim Soyoun and Co-founder of Amco IT system Zarish Amjad briefed the participants on their respective journeys in establishing their companies and their success in male-dominated sector.

CEO of Earthman Fair Trade Company explained how their company was providing a platform for farmers and artisans from developing countries including Pakistan to sell their produce in the international market.



Pakistani and Korean entrepreneurs discussed the economic opportunities created by women and how business can facilitate and promote opportunities for women in workplace including safe work environment, child care facilities and capacity building.

They also explored avenues of collaboration between women enterprenures of Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.