Kuwait's top diplomat arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for a two-day trip.

A statement by the Foreign Office (FO) had said that the Kuwaiti leader will hold wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi and other dignitaries.

According to details, the Kuwaiti minister is leading a delegation comprising senior officials from the Kuwaiti ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior, and Trade and Industry.



The FO had said that the visit comes in the "backdrop of the bilateral meeting held with Foreign Minister Qureshi on the sidelines of the meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey in November 2020.

"The two foreign ministers agreed to work closely towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in diverse fields," said the FO.

The FO said that the visit of the Kuwaiti foreign minister will "provide further impetus to the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges and deepening mutual cooperation".



It said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values.



"The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields," said the FO. It added that the two countries had also closely collaborated in the health sector and food security during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FO also lauded Kuwaiti leadership for the positive role it played in "building bridges among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)".

"Pakistan also stands in solidarity with the state of Kuwait in the efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries," added the statement.