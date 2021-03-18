Did you know: Youngest bowlers to take hat-trick in all 3 formats of cricket are Pakistanis

Pictures of the youngest Pakistani bowlers to achieve the hat-trick feat. Photo: Twitter./PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB ) on Thursday shared the pictures of three Pakistani pacers who are the youngest bowlers to score a hat-trick in all formats of the international cricket.

19-year-old Aqib Javed is the youngest bowler to achieve a hat-trick in ODI cricket, whereas, Mohammad Husnain, who is presently 19 years old, is the youngest bowler to achieve the same accomplishment in the T20 format.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Naseem Shah is the youngest bowler to achieve the feat in the Test cricket.

Importantly, Wasim Akram is another Pakistani to achieve a Test hat-trick who obtained this honour twice within the space of nine days in March 2002.

His opponents on both occasions were Sri Lanka.

The former bowler is one of the only four bowlers who have two Test hat-tricks to their name. He is also the only bowler to get a hat-trick while being the team captain.