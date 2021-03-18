close
Thu Mar 18, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 18, 2021

March 23 declared public holiday in Sindh

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 18, 2021
The Pakistan Resolution Day march. Photo: AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on March 23 (Tuesday)  on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day.

Pakistan Day is a national holiday to celebrate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, when a resolution was presented calling for establishing an independent state for the Muslims of sub-continent.

To commemorate the occasion, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had earlier released a promo for Pakistan Day celebrations.

Latest News

More From Pakistan