March 23 declared public holiday in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on March 23 (Tuesday) on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day.
Pakistan Day is a national holiday to celebrate the Lahore Resolution of March 23, 1940, when a resolution was presented calling for establishing an independent state for the Muslims of sub-continent.
To commemorate the occasion, the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had earlier released a promo for Pakistan Day celebrations.