One terrorist killed, another apprehended during operation in Swat

Representational image of a soldier. Photo: File

SWAT: Pakistan's security forces on Wednesday gunned down a TTP terrorist in Swat during an intelligence-based operation (IBO).

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched the operation after they received confirmation of the terrorists' presence in the area.

During an intense exchange of fire, a TTP terrorist —identified as Mukarram — was killed, while another terrorist was apprehended. Due to the firing of the terrorists, two civilian pedestrians embraced martyrdom.

According to the statement, both the terrorists of TTP Swat remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs), demolition of schools, extortion, and targeted killings.