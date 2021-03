Federal cabinet reshuffle in the offing: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the federal cabinet. — PID/File

A federal cabinet reshuffle is in the offing as Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to change the portfolio of the cabinet members, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources said the premier would change portfolios of the cabinet members based on their performance. Newly-elected Senators Faisal Vawda and Ali Zafar might become a part of the cabinet.



The move will be one of the several reshuffles that the PTI government has done since it came into power.

In December 2020, during the last reshuffle, PM Imran Khan changed the portfolios of cabinet members and appointed Sheikh Rasheed as the interior minister.

Moreover, the premier appointed Ijaz Shah as the minister for narcotics control. He was earlier serving as the interior minister. Azam Swati, who had a portfolio of narcotics control, was appointed as the minister for railways. Adviser on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was made the finance minister after he took oath as a federal minister.