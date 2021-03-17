close
Wed Mar 17, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 17, 2021

Inter Board Karachi releases model papers for several subjects

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Mar 17, 2021
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

Karachi's Intermediate board  has issued model papers for five subjects, a day after it released three papers for the pupils and teachers' guidance.

Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK) issued model papers in a bid to guide the students and teachers as the exams will be conducted on the curtailed syllabi of various subjects.

In the second phase, BIEK has issued papers for English, Chemistry, Physics, Botany, Zoology — for both the first and second year.

Breakdown of the exams:

MCQ's — 50%

Short answer questions — 30%

Detailed answer questions — 20%



