KU extends date for BA examination form submission

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

Karachi University on Wednesday extended the deadline to submit the examination forms and fees of BA (External) Part-I, II, both parts and improvement of division till April 01, 2021.



The varsity, in a statement, said the candidates appearing in the BA part-I or II papers would pay fees of Rs4,850, whereas candidates of both parts would submit fees of Rs8,450, according to a statement from the varsity.

Candidates, who were registered in 2014 or earlier and would like to appear in BA External Annual Examinations 2020, would have to deposit fees of Rs3,000 in addition to their normal exam fees, it said.

The KU official asked the students to submit their examination forms along with the paid fee voucher and relevant documents at the bank booths and branches located at the Silver Jubilee Gate after endorsement from the Examination Unit Counter Number 1 situated at the university's Silver Jubilee Gate.

The examination forms are available against the payment of Rs100 at the booths and branches of the National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank Limited, Habib Bank Limited, Sindh Bank, and Bank Alfalah situated in the KU.