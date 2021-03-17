PM Imran Khan tells CM Punjab to speed up measures to provide relief to public

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. Photo: APP

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to speed up measures to provide relief to the common man in the province.



According to Geo News, the prime minister held a meeting with Chief Minister Buzdar where the latter informed the former of administrative and political matters concerning the province.



He told the prime minister that the government had enhanced the operation against land grabbers in Punjab.

On providing relief to the common man, CM Buzdar said Sahulat Bazaars — where the poor can buy necessary items at fixed and cheap rates — would be set up throughout the province.

The chief minister also informed the prime minister that provincial ministers had been tasked to keep a check on the prices of food items.

After the briefing, PM Imran Khan praised the provincial government's efforts against land grabbers. The premier told the chief minister that provincial governments will have to take concrete steps to keep inflation in check.

He instructed CM Buzdar to speed up efforts to provide relief to the poor.