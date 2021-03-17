Maryam Nawaz summoned in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

File photo of Maryam Nawaz.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday was summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.



According to Geo News, the PML-N leader has been directed to appear before NAB Lahore on Friday, March 26 in the case.

According to the NAB spokesperson, the bureau has received new evidence concerning the PML-N vice president. “In the light of new evidence, Maryam Nawaz should be investigated,” he added.



Maryam had earlier appeared before the accountability watchdog on August 11, 2020.

As per details of Chaudhry Sugar Mill's money-laundering investigation, NAB in January 2018 received a Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) report describing huge suspicious transactions in billions of rupees under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

In January 2018, the PML-N was ruling the country. After receiving the FMU report, NAB started an inquiry in October 2018 and found that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif, and family, Abbas Sharif, and family were shareholders in the company, along with some foreigners from the UAE and the UK.

A probe revealed that investments in Chaudhry Sugar Mills from 2001 to 2017 worth billions of rupees were made under the guise of issuing shares for foreigners.

Interestingly, later on, the same shares of the company were transferred back to Maryam, Hussain, and Nawaz Sharif on various occasions without any money paid to the said foreign business partners.