Pakistan's first security dialogue to be inaugurated by PM Imran Khan today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be inaugurating Pakistan's first security dialogue in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Islamabad Security Dialogue aims to define the country's new strategic direction in line with the premier's vision of peace, regional connectivity and development partnerships with the world.



COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa will give a keynote address tomorrow.

The two-day summit has been organised by the National Security Division in collaboration with its advisory board, comprising five leading think tanks of the country.

The think tanks are: Centre for Aerospace and Security Studies, Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Institute of Strategic Studies, Institute of Regional Studies and National Defence University's Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis.

Top scholars and diplomats are participating in the summit. The live stream of the summit can be watched here.

At the event, the Prime Minister will also launch the first of its kind advisory portal of the National Security Division. This portal will be an integrated platform through which major think tanks and universities working on the subject of national security will be able to share policy recommendations directly with the national leadership.