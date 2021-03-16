Martyred Rangers personnel buried with full military honours

Picture showing soldiers holding the coffin of Shaheed Roshan Ali. Photo: Screengrab/ ISPR

The Rangers personnel who was martyred yesterday during an explosion in Karachi's Orangi Town area was laid to rest today, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

The funeral prayers of Shaheed Roshan Ali of the Pakistan Rangers Sindh was offered in Karachi and was attended by the Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and DG Rangers Sindh, along with other senior civil and military officials and relatives of the shaheed.

Shaheed Roshan Ali was buried with full military honours, the ISPR said, adding that he belonged to village Budhal Khan Solangi, District Noushahro Feroze. He left behind four sons and a daughter.

On Monday, Roshan Ali embraced martyrdom in Orangi Town, Karachi, after an explosion occurred near the Rangers Vehicle. As per sources, eight people sustained injuries during the blast, out of which at least two belonged to the Rangers.



Police had said the bomb could be planted by the roadside or in a motorcycle near the site. However, it couldn't be verified.