President Alvi keen on strengthening relations between Pakistan, Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan valued its relations with Bangladesh.

The president was meeting the Pakistani High Commissioner in Bangladesh Imran Ahmad Siddiqui to discuss ties between the two states.

"Pakistan attaches high value to its relations with Bangladesh," said the president, adding that Islamabad wanted to expand cooperation with Dhaka through political consultations and the Joint Economic Commission forum.

President Alvi directed the Pakistani high commissioner to work towards strengthening ties between the two countries. He said trade ties, business cooperation and relations between people of the two countries should be increased for the mutual benefit of the two nations.