Aitzaz Ahsan praises Punjab govt for arrangements at Lahore expo vaccination centre

Aitzaz Ahsan speaking about his experience after he got the inoculation. SCREENGRAB

Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan appreciated the Punjab health department for its "efficient management" at the Expo Vaccination Centre in Lahore after he got his coronavirus inoculation.

Sharing a one-minute long video on Twitter, the senior lawyer said: “I am sitting at Expo Vaccination Centre where they are injecting coronavirus vaccines. "They are managing it very well with efficacy and smooth procedure,” the lawyer said in a one-minute-long video of him shared by the Punjab health department on Twitter.

Commending the young staff for their competence and efficient management, Ahsan reiterated the importance of getting a coronavirus vaccination, especially for people above 60 years.

He shared that he experienced no side-effects and the procedure was quite easy, recommending people go for it without any second thoughts.