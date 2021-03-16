Pakistan to raise issue of delaying flood data with India at Indus Water Commission

As per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty, both the commissioners are required to meet at least once a year alternately in India and Pakistan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Indus Water Commission (PCIW) will raise the issue of delaying flood data by India during the annual meeting of the commission on March 23-24.

The meeting is taking place after a hiatus of nearly three years, with the last being held in Lahore in August 2018.

Last year's meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held in New Delhi in March 2020, was cancelled in view of the pandemic situation.

As per the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty, both the commissioners are required to meet at least once a year alternately in India and Pakistan.



Speaking to Geo News on Tuesday, Pakistan Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali said the Pakistani delegation will leave for New Delhi on March 22 where the meeting would take place.

What will be discussed in the meeting?

Shah will lead the Pakistani delegation whereas the Indian side will be headed by PK Saxena.

“Controversial projects of 1000 MW Pakkal Dal and 48 MW Lower Kalnai will be discussed during the two-day meeting. Pakistan has already raised objections on the design of these projects,” he said.

The top official of the Indus Water Commission said two more water projects -Darbuk and Nemochaling – will also come under discussion, adding that the issue of delaying flood data will also be raised with New Delhi.

“India has been violating the Indus Basin Agreement in providing flood data for 2 years. Pakistan wants daily flood data from July 1 to October 10,” Mehar noted.

The Pakistani delegation will include representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, WAPDA, Meteorology, Attorney General's Office, and Irrigation Department.