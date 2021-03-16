Unidentified suspects slit throats of three Quetta children

QUETTA: The bodies of three minors whose throats were slit were found from a house in Quetta, the police said Tuesday.



They were the children of a junior clerk, Ataullah, working for the Quetta education department. He and his wife were not home when the incident took place in the New Sariab area.



The police said one child was also injured. She was identified as Kashmala and is said to be in critical condition.

According to the police, the children's throats were slit. The deceased were identified as Hasnain, Zain and Aqsa. The deceased and injured are between six and 12 years old, the police said.

A domestic worker has been taken into custody for interrogation.