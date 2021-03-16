Elton John accuses the Vatican of hypocrisy over same-sex stance

Music icon Sir Elton John has slammed the Vatican and accused it of hypocrisy after the Catholic Church said that it could not give blessing to same-sex couples.

The Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was replying to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. It replied: "Negative."

The legendary musician got emotional and said the Vatican had invested "millions" in his 2019 biopic Rocketman and accused it of hypocrisy.



The 73-year-old singer took to Instagram to express her anger over the decree, saying: "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they 'are sin', yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy."

Sir Elton also tagged the Catholic Church and Pope Francis, who approved the Vatican's decree. The musician's post triggered massive debate on social media.

