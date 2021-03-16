Elton John accuses the Vatican of hypocrisy over same-sex stance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Music icon Sir Elton John has slammed the Vatican and accused it of hypocrisy after the Catholic Church said that it could not give blessing to same-sex couples.
The Vatican's orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, was replying to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions. It replied: "Negative."
The legendary musician got emotional and said the Vatican had invested "millions" in his 2019 biopic Rocketman and accused it of hypocrisy.
The 73-year-old singer took to Instagram to express her anger over the decree, saying: "How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they 'are sin', yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman - a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy."
Sir Elton also tagged the Catholic Church and Pope Francis, who approved the Vatican's decree. The musician's post triggered massive debate on social media.