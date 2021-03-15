Price of petrol, diesel unchanged for March

Image for representational only. Photo: File

The Federal Minister for Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh on Monday announced that there will be no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the month of March.

However, the prices of kerosene oil and light diesel have been increased.

Per the announcement, as reported by Geo.tv, the price of kerosene oil has been hiked by Rs3.42 per litre. As a result, kerosene oil will now be sold for Rs83.61 per litre.

Similarly, the cost of light diesel oil has been increased by Rs2.19 per litre, after which it will be available for Rs81.42 per litre, the finance minister said.



As for the price of petrol, it will remain unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre like last month. Similarly, the price of diesel will also remain unchanged at Rs116.8 per litre.

The new prices, according to the finance minister, will come into effect from Tuesday, March 16, 2021.