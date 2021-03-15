Coronavirus in Sindh: Notification announcing closure of shrines issued

A picture of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday issued a notification announcing the closure of shrines/Dargahs across the province owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country.



A notification by the province's Auqaf department was issued in which it was mentioned that all shrines and Dargahs across the province shall remain closed till April 15.



"All Dargahs/shrines throughout Sindh under the administrative Wool of Auqaf Department will remain closed and all events and gatherings at the premises of Dargahs / Shrines shall remain suspended immediately and effective till April 15, 2021," read the notification.



The notification follows the provincial government's decision earlier today to order the closure of all markets at 10 pm. The Sindh government also directed businesses to re-implement the 50% work-from-home policy amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh Home Department. . The Sindh government notified the closure of shrines, early closure of amusement parks and other stringent measures to contain the pandemic.

Pakistan is in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 due to the UK variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country. The positivity ratio has remained above 5% during the past few days, raising concern among policymakers.