Maryam says resignation issue to become clear in PDM meeting on Tuesday

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz addresses a media briefing in Lahore, Pakistan, March 15, 2021. Geo News/via The News

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Monday leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the Opposition parties' anti-government coalition — had called a meeting a day later to ponder and clarify the issue of resignations.

"We will try to convince those who do not agree to resigning," Maryam said.



"Today's meeting was chaired by [PML-N Supremo] Nawaz Sharif and Hamza [Shehbaz] and other leaders from Lahore participated" in it as well, she said.

The PML-N leader noted that it was very "encouraging" that the people had responded to "our calls" for justice. "Pakistan will move towards a better future," she added.

"The PDM is a coalition of 10 parties and remains united on a larger agenda," she said, noting that her party, the PML-N, stood for principle and was together under Nawaz Sharif's leadership.

"Tomorrow's meeting will see what strategy the PML-N has to adopt," she added. "The hope is that all PDM parties will understand the sensitivity of the situation."

PTI regime's 'rigging'

She said the entire nation had rejected the PTI regime despite "rigging" but underscored how the government launched attacks at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instead of apologising to it.

She also lambasted the PTI regime for its "attempt at the worst rigging", which she said the entire Pakistan witnessed. "If the PTI government did not get votes in the election, then what's the ECP's fault?

"Pakistan has now understood what it means to criticise and attack the institutions," she said.

NAB 'a slave to order'

Earlier in the day, she had criticised the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for being "a slave to order" and how it has been commanded to arrest the incumbent regime's political opponents.

Maryam asked who gave the NAB the authority to check her speeches and comments. The anti-graft watchdog, she explained, had recommended her bail be cancelled during a hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) because she was giving public statements.

"The NAB is an institution of revenge," she opined, adding that the body lied to the court about her not cooperating in the investigation. "I was kept in detention for three months and asked about books and invitations.