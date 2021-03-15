Coronavirus: NCOC orders setting up of vaccination centres in major cities

A health worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Khaliq Dina Hall, in Karachi. — Online/File

Mass COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) will be established across Pakistan's major cities, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) announced Monday, as the the country's coronavirus cases witness a surge.

Walk-in vaccination facilities will be opened from March 16 for people over 70 years of age and they can get themselves vaccinated at the nearest health facility after registering at 1166, the NCOC said in a statement.



The NCOC said all provinces are required to establish mass CVCs on the Expo Centre Lahore's pattern. The cities where the facilities will be set up include:

Islamabad Faisalabad Karachi Gujranwala Lahore Gujrat Quetta Hyderabad Peshawar Muzaffarabad Rawalpindi Mirpur Multan Abbottabad Mansehra Bahawalpur

Similarly, vaccination for people aged 60-69 years will continue to be scheduled as per the existing procedure till further announcement, the NCOC said.

The NCOC advised that provinces and districts should keep sufficient stocks at health facilities for vaccination of senior citizens — and it should be more than the vaccines reserved as a second dose for scheduled persons.