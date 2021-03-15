ECP failed to act as 'neutral umpire', should collectively resign: PTI

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood holds a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has called on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to resign, a few days after the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections were held.



Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood was holding a press conference, flanked by Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry. In a hard-hitting press conference, the minister lashed out at the ECP, accusing it of failing to "act as a neutral umpire".



Mehmood said PM Imran Khan had always campaigned against the power of money to influence elections. He said the ECP was responsible for holding transparent polls and that it had failed to discharge its duties.



The minister called on the election commission to be disbanded, alleging that it had failed to meet up to the standards required of it.

"To ensure transparent elections are held is the responsibility of the election commission. This responsibility was not fulfilled," he said. "The election commission failed to act as a neutral umpire hence it should resign," added Mehmood.

Explaining the government's demand for the ECP to be disbanded, Mehmood said the PTI was the most popular political party in the country yet it did not have confidence in the ECP. He claimed the ruling party was not the only one which didn't trust the ECP.

"If you ask other parties, even they don't have confidence in the ECP," he said. "The ECP should collectively resign and a new commission should be made which enjoys the trust of all parties."

Mehmood said no political party in Pakistan is happy with the results of the Senate elections, adding that whatever transpired during the recently-held polls is a result of the ECP's 'failure'.

"The chief election commissioner and his members [of the ECP] should resign," added the minister.