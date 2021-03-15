close
Mon Mar 15, 2021
March 15, 2021

Murad Raas issues statement regarding closure of schools in Punjab cities

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas

LAHORE: The provincial government has issued directives to all the public and private schools that they are only allowed to take examinations till Friday 19th March, 2021.

“After Friday all schools will be shut down completely,” Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said.

He asked the educational institutes to adjust their schedules accordingly.

“Anyone in violation will be sealed.”

On March 10, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced the decisions taken by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to close schools from March 15 till March 28 in seven cities of Punjab.

The decision was taken by the NCOC after a sharp rise in the COVID cases was reported.

The Punjab education minister had shared that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will go on a spring break from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021.

The government had said that the exams will continue as per schedule.

