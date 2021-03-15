Sindh re-imposes coronavirus restrictions amid surge in cases

A health worker is collecting sample for COVID-19 test.

KARACHI: The Home Department on Monday re-imposed COVID-19 restrictions that were lifted last month after a surge was reported in the virus cases across the country.

According to the notification issued today, the provincial government ordered the closure of all markets at 10pm and directed businesses to re-implement the 50% work-from-home policy.

The provincial authorities notified the closure of shrines, early closure of amusement parks along with other stringent measures to contain the pandemic.

Pakistan is in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 due to the UK variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country. The officials are of the view that this type of virus is more dangerous and urged the masses to observe strict compliance of the SOPs.

Meanwhile, the positivity ratio has shot up to 5% during the past few days, raising concern among policymakers.

According to fresh statistics, 2,253 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 29 more succumbed to the virus. The death toll has now reached 13,537 and there are now 22,038 active cases of the pandemic.

“In pursuance of the directions of NCOC (NCOC), Government of Pakistan and in review of this department’s order of even number dated 01 03 2021, Government of Sindh in exercise of the powers under Section 3 (1) of Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) is pleased to re-direct as under with immediate elect and till 15th April, 2021 unless changed or amended earlier,” the notification read.

COVID-19 restrictions