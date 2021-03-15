Imran Khan is a bigger threat than coronavirus: PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz expressed the belief on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a bigger threat to the country than coronavirus.

In a media talk before a Lahore High Court hearing on the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, Maryam heavily critiscised the PTI government, PM Khan and the National Accountability Bureau.

NAB had petitioned the high court to cancel the post-arrest bail granted to Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam questioned who gave NAB the right to check witness statements.

She said it is no longer an institution catching corruption, but instead "harasses Prime Minister Imran Khan's opponents".

Maryam said that it was said in the high court that "Maryam Nawaz is giving statements and her bail should be cancelled".

"NAB is an institution of revenge," Maryam said and called NAB's claims that she was not cooperating in the watchdog's investigation a "big lie".

She said she was detained for three months and asked trivial questions.

The PTI government should stop hiding behind NAB and the high court, she said, adding that PM Khan is a puppet who was imposed on 220 million people and all of Pakistan saw the result.



Maryam compared the premier to COVID-19, saying that he was a bigger threat than the virus, which had a vaccine.

She said the only vaccine against the Prime Minister is for the public to kick him out of office.



In response to a question, Maryam said that coronavirus become prevalent when the government is in trouble.

"Coronavirus is there at Opposition meetings, but not at government meetings," she said.