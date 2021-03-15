Princess Eugenie likely to be offered role of a peacemaker between Royal family and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie would likely be offered the role of a peacemaker between the Royal family and Meghan Markle and Harry, according to media reports.



Princess Eugenie, who was a close friend of Meghan Markle before she met Harry, would likely to act as peacemaker.

The Daily Mail and the Mirror, citing sources reported that Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Eugenie, who celebrated her first Mother’s Day as mom on Sunday, could be asked for reconciliation between Meghan and Harry and the Royal family after Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Princess and her husband Jack Brooksbank have remained close friends with Meghan and Prince Harry even after they moved to US after stepping down as senior royals.

The royal couple had also offered the Princess and her hubby to start their life at their Frogmore Cottage in UK.

Also, Princess Eugenie was the first to know about Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship and the former was present with her then boyfriend Jack at a party in Soho House in Toronto when Meghan and Harry were first seen together.

She was instrumental in keeping Prince Harry and the Suits star’s relationship secret.