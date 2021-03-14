Hamza Shafqaat contracts coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat on Sunday reported that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. Request for prayers," he wrote on his Twitter account.

National Command and Operations Centre chief Asad Umar prayed for him and acknowledged he had played "a very important role" in combatting the COVID-19 threat in the capital.



"Hope you get well soon," he said.

A day earlier, Shafqaat had cited a "wedding function" as the source of the spread to his parents, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

New restrictions in capital

Shafqaat's tweet came shortly after he had notified new restrictions for Islamabad in view of the rapidly rising coronavirus cases.

According to APP, 152 people tested positive in the areas being sealed in the last 24 hours. In the city overall, 345 people tested positive, according to a March 13 report by the government's coronavirus dashboard.

Shafqaat said that subsectors I-8/4, F-11/1 and I-10/2 will be sealed tonight.

The deputy commissioner further said that outdoor gatherings of 300 people are allowed only for a two-hour duration.

Offices are not allowed to call more than 50% employees to work, he said, adding that anyone found violating standard operating procedures will have to face immediate legal action.

Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory

A day earlier, the district administration had mandated the use of masks by all citizens.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the rule, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat said, as he announced the new rule.

The district administration warned of legal action under Section 188 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).against those found not wearing a mask, adding that the mask-wearing rule will remain in place for the next two months.