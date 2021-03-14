Police arrest Faisalabad man for raping, murdering 11-year-old boy

FAISALABAD: Police on Sunday arrested a suspect for murdering and raping an 11-year-odl boy, according to Geo News.



Police sources told Geo News that the victim went missing around two to three days ago, following which his relatives registered a case of kidnapping in the Mamukanjan area of the city.



Police took into custody a man who lived in the same areas, Zeeshan, on suspicion of being involved in the kidnapping. During the interrogation, the suspect admitted to raping and murdering the boy, said police.

The suspect allegedly told police he took the victim to a haveli where he raped him and later killed him to keep his crime a secret.

After murdering the victim, Zeeshan allegedly dumped his body in Saim Nullah, where Rescue 112 is currently searching for the body.

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy reacted to the news, tweeting his disappointment over the incident.

"Man arrested for alleged rape and murder of a 11-year old boy in Faisalabad. Before punishing this man we need to get mental health professionals on board to understand this behaviour. We might save children by this intervention," he tweeted.





