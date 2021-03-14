WEF highlights Pakistan’s climate action plan, efficient response to Covid-19

World Economic Forum (WEF). File photo

World Economic Forum (WEF) appreciated Pakistan’s environmental policies, climate action plan, and response to coronavirus.



The forum, through its video, highlights the three ways in which Pakistan is moving ahead towards a greener future.



The video was also shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter.



The World Economic Forum (WEF) appreciated Pakistan’s environmental policies, climate action plan, and response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a video released on Sunday.



The video was also shared by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter with a caption: “The effectiveness of the PTI’s policies in combating environmental hazards, particularly in curbing coronavirus along with the "Green Recovery Program" and "Climate Action Plan" is being recognized globally.”

The forum, through its video, highlighted the three ways in which Pakistan is moving ahead towards a greener future.

“Pakistan has pledged to source 60% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030,” reads the text of the video.

WEF has also acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts towards the creation of 15 new national parks.

“As the pandemic devastates the globe, and climate change threatens our way of life, our relationship with nature demands us to rethink,” the video concludes.