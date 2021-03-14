OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol: sources

A representational image. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended an increase in the price of petrol, said sources on Sunday.



According to a report on Geo News, OGRA has forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it has recommended an increase in the price of petrol by Rs5.50 per litre and a hike in the price of diesel by Rs6 per litre.



Sources said the present rate of levy imposed on petrol is Rs12.65 per litre while that on diesel is Rs12.53 per litre.

The final decision on whether petroleum prices will be increased or not, will be taken by the prime minister, after he consults with the Ministry of Finance.



Petrol price to remain the same in March, says Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had said last month that petrol price would remain the same in March.



Gill had said that OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs6-7 per litre but PM Imran Khan turned it down.

"The government has made no increase in the prices of petroleum products," he had said, also attaching the summary that had been forwarded to the premier by the Finance Division for approval.

اسلام آباد: آئل اینڈ گیس ریگولیٹری اتھارٹی (اوگرا) نے پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتوں میں رد و بدل کی سمری پیٹرولیم ڈویژن کو ارسال کردی۔

ذرائع کے مطابق موجودہ لیوی کی بنیاد پر پیٹرول ساڑھے 5 روپے تک مہنگا ہوسکتا ہے اور ڈیزل کی قیمت میں پونے 6 روپے تک اضافہ متوقع ہے۔

ذرائع کا بتانا ہےکہ اس وقت فی لیٹر پیٹرول پر لیوی کی موجودہ شرح 12 روپے 65 پیسے اور فی لیٹر ڈیزل پر لیوی کی موجودہ شرح 12 روپے 53 پیسے ہے۔

ذرائع کے مطابق اوگرا کی سمری پر حتمی فیصلہ وزیراعظم عمران خان وزارت خزانہ کی مشاورت سے کریں گے۔