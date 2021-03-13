Face masks a must in Islamabad amid third wave fears

Shoppers wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus walk through a market in Islamabad on November 26. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The wearing of face masks was made mandatory in the federal capital on Saturday after it witnessed a surge in coronavirus infections, heightening fears that a third wave of COVID-19 is settling in.

Those who do not comply with the order face legal action, Islamabad’s Deputy Commissioner, Hamza Shafqat said, adding Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was put in place to ensure the rules are followed. The rule will remain in force for the next two months.

Five of Islamabad’s sectors have been determined to be virus “hotspots” and will be quarantined. Sectors G-6/2, Sector G-9/1, G-10/4 will be sealed tomorrow, along with Sectors I-8/3 and I/8-4.

The development coincided with smart lockdowns being imposed in the cities of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat, which have seen a rise in infections. Oxygen bed occupancy has also spiked, with Gujrat reporting all of its beds full.

Punjab’s coronavirus infections accounted for 1,239 of the country’s 2,338 single-day cases. The province’s COVID-related deaths were 34, while nationwide fatalities in a 24-hour-period were 46.

Government ministers like Asad Umar have said the surge is largely due to the British variant of the coronavirus. He also said he had no doubts the third coronavirus wave had begun.

Just two weeks ago, students were allowed to attend classrooms physically and the government had announced plans to allow indoor dining and marriage parties. The plans have since been scrapped and from March 15, pupils return home for an early spring break.

Since then, the COVID situation has taken a turn for the worse, with total infections exceeding 602,536 in the last 24 hours. Just a month ago, the cases stood at 500,000.

Rawalpindi’s measures

Among Rawalpindi new restrictions were that markets will be required to close down by 6pm, beginning Monday. Speaking to Geo News, Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said that shopkeepers had been consulted before bringing a change in the allowed operating hours for businesses. He said no marketplace will be shut down today and tomorrow (Sunday).

Restrictions in Multan

Meanwhile, in Multan a ban was imposed on Jashn-e-Baharan and public gatherings. Wedding ceremonies are allowed so long as they take place in open-air venues and the number of guests are limited.

Shops, like in Islamabad, will require to shut down by 6pm and indoor dining will no longer be allowed.

NCOC convenes meeting over worryingly high cases

The National Command and Operations Centre convened a meeting to discuss the worryingly high number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

“The rising trend of cases is a matter of grave concern,” a statement by the NCOC said.

It noted that the positivity ratio in the country had risen from 5% to 6%.

A rise in positive cases was witnessed in Islamabad, and major cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir, it further observed.

All federal units should take immediate steps for strict implementation of standard operating procedures, said the authority.

In this regard, it appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government and said that further restrictions in the province were under deliberation.

NCOC said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an extension in lockdown for certain cities, as well as other measures are being discussed.

The meeting also discussed the spread of the new UK variant in Pakistan.

It said that a week to observe strict implementation of safety measures will begin today.