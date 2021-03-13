Shafqat Mehmood, Japanese envoy discuss bilateral cooperation in technical training

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat meets Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda. — Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Japanese ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, where the two discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of technical training, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the publication, the Thursday meeting revolved around Pakistan's highly skilled workers and technical interns sent to Japan through the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Mehmood, speaking to the ambassador, said the policy of the government is to call the trainees back to the country and give them the opportunity to serve Pakistan once the training or education programme is completed instead of leaving them to seek employment in other countries.

Japanese ambassador Matsuda lauded the highly skilled workers and technical interns of Pakistan in terms of their expertise, hard work, and commitment.

The two sides expressed the desire to further deepen ties and strengthen relations in the areas of skill development and education.