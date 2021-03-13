Sanjrani, Afridi's win in line with policy of mainstreaming marginalised parts of Pakistan: PM

PM Imran Khan says he was glad to see top Senate posts went to people from Balochistan and former FATA.

Premier says Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi's victory in line with policy of mainstreaming marginlised parts of Pakistan.

Senate chairman election concluded Friday evening with government-backed candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerging as victors.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi's win in the Senate is in line that with his policy of mainstreaming parts of Pakistan that were marginalised in the past.

"Congratulations to Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Senate chairman and Deputy chairman elections," said PM Imran in a tweet.



The PM expressed his happiness over seeing the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots going to Balochistan and the former federally administered tribal areas.

"I am happy Balochistan and former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pakistan that have been marginalised or left behind in the past," said PM Khan.



In the race for chairman, Sanjrani defeated Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani with 48 votes, while Gillani received 42 votes.

On the other hand, government candidate Afridi won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate with 54 votes, defeating Opposition's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who grabbed 44 votes.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, who was the presiding officer, administered the oath of chairman to Sanjrani.



During counting, seven votes cast for Gillani were rejected. According to the presiding officer, the stamps were not placed correctly on the ballot paper which rendered them null and void.