Two Lahore university students expelled as footage of movie-like 'proposal' goes viral

Two university students — a couple — have been suspended after the woman "proposed" to the man, in a bent-knee, movie-like fashion.



The proposal video, which has gone viral on social media, has caused an uproar in the University of Lahore.

The varsity issued a letter on Friday in which it said the disciplinary committee has decided to expel the students.

"A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector," reads the notification.

It said that the two students "were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules", adding that they were summoned before the committee but "failed to appear".

The order further stated that in pursuance of Section 9 of the General Discipline and Code of Conduct on the Campus, the committee has decided to expel the two students for violating the varsity's rules and regulations and "serious infraction of the code of conduct".

"Furthermore, as per Section 16 [...] they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses."