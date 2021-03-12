close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
Pakistan

Kamran Razi
March 12, 2021

Asad Umar 'angry' after another passenger occupies his seat on Karachi-bound flight

Pakistan

Kamran Razi
Fri, Mar 12, 2021
Photo: Geo News screengrab

The Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday reportedly expressed his anger with the mismanagement of the cabin crew when his seat was allotted to another passenger on a Karachi-bound flight from Islamabad. 

According to Ge0.tv, Asad Umar, along with other members of the parliament, were on board Pakistan International Airlines flight PK 309 when the minister found out that another passenger had occupied his seat. 

The minister reportedly got into an argument with the cabin crew, telling them that he paid money to purchase a ticket, therefore, it is his right to sit on his own seat. 

"[It's unfair that] I have purchased a ticket for this seat, but someone else is sitting there," the minister said, as per sources. "This [mismanagement] has been going on for about an hour. I bought the ticket, paid for it."

As a result of the mismanagement, the flight was delayed by an hour. 

Minister Asad Umar was allotted seat number 12F, sources said, adding that several other members of the parliament were accompanying the minister during the flight.

Federal Minister Aminul Haq, PPP's Agha Rafiullah, Qadir Patel, and other assembly members were reportedly among the parliamentarians present onboard.

