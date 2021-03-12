Pakistan joins UN in mission to make coronavirus vaccines accessible to all

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan is now on board with the United Nations (UN) public advocacy campaign 'Only Together' which stresses for coronavirus vaccines to be available to everyone and everywhere to eradicate the contagious virus.
On Twitter, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said he is joining the UN in a call to ensure equitable access and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.
He added that it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy and called for ensuring that all UN peacekeepers receive the Covid vaccine “quickly and equitably”.
Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video message, said: “With the promise of vaccines, we can see light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccines must be considered a global public good.”
At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for a comprehensive response to overcome the challenge posed by the linkage between conflict and food security.
Speaking at a debate in the UN Security Council, Akram said through concerted international efforts, we must address not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes them.