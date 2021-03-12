close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 12, 2021

Pakistan joins UN in mission to make coronavirus vaccines accessible to all

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Mar 12, 2021
A laboratory technician fills a syringe with a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand at Chulalongkorn University in Saraburi. — AFP/File
  • Pakistan now on board with United Nations (UN) public advocacy campaign 'Only Together'.
  • Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations  Munir Akram says he is joining the UN in a call to ensure equitable access to the coronavirus vaccine
  • Akram calls for ensuring that all UN peacekeepers receive Covid vaccine “quickly and equitably".

Pakistan is now on board with the United Nations (UN) public advocacy campaign 'Only Together' which stresses for coronavirus vaccines to be available to everyone and everywhere to eradicate the contagious virus.

On Twitter, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said he is joining the UN in a call to ensure equitable access and distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.

He added that it is vital to control the pandemic for quick recovery of the virus-hit world economy and called for ensuring that all UN peacekeepers receive the Covid vaccine “quickly and equitably”.

Light at the end of the tunnel

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a video message, said: “With the promise of vaccines, we can see light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccines must be considered a global public good.”

At the United Nations, Pakistan has called for a comprehensive response to overcome the challenge posed by the linkage between conflict and food security.

Speaking at a debate in the UN Security Council, Akram said through concerted international efforts, we must address not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes them.

Latest News

More From Pakistan