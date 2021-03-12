'Neither did I ever succumb to pressure nor I ever will': PM Imran Khan to PDM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday neither has he ever succumbed to pressure nor he ever will, in a warning message to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as it aims to hold a long march this month.

The premier's comments came as he chaired a meeting of the PTI's core committee, with senior ministers and party leaders in attendance.

During the meeting, Senate elections and the upcoming anti-government long march were discussed.

"The objective of PDM's long march is not to provide any relief to the masses but to seek an NRO," said the premier. "Neither did I ever respond to pressure before nor will I respond to it now."

PM Imran Khan, addressing participants of the meeting, stressed that the PTI had gotten elected to power to "change the system" hence compromising with those who had looted the country was out of the question.

"We have to keep all options in mind, including the possibility of fresh elections," said the prime minister. "We have the support of the masses, hence will not back down on any forum."

Speaking about his government's efforts to stabilise the economy, the premier said he had, through tremendous difficulty and hard work, steered the country out of the economic crisis that it was facing.



"I am not among those who flee the battleground," said PM Imran Khan, rejecting the notion that he was going to succumb to pressure in the face of growing protests from the Opposition.

Sources revealed that the prime minister reviewed the performances of the federal and provincial governments during the party's core committee meeting.

Saifullah Niazi and Amir Kiyani briefed the premier on the PTI's organisational matters.

PDM's long march to reach Islamabad by March 30, says Fazl

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had spoken about the PDM's plan for long march a few days ago, stating that it will begin on March 26.

"The long march will begin from March 26. Caravans from every corner of the country will participate," he had said during a news conference. "We appeal to the entire nation to play their part in ousting this illegal and unconstitutional government," added the JUI-F chief.

Fazl had said the PDM's caravan will arrive in Islamabad on March 30, adding that another meeting of the Opposition's leadership will be held on March 15 to discuss the protesters' stay in the capital.

"More details will be revealed about the march then," he had said.