Gas pipeline explosion leaves two dead, five injured

KARACHI: A gas pipeline exploded inside a shop in the city's New Karachi area, leaving two people dead and five others injured on Thursday.

The blast, as per police, took place due to a gas pipeline exploding inside the shop. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot on the report of the blast at Bashir Chowk in Khameeso Goth, New Karachi.

Police said the blast took place due to a cylinder explosion, however, after investigation, it came to light that gas had filled inside the pipeline which caused the blast.

The blast caused power outages in the area, which severely hampered rescue efforts.

Aside from the casualties, the building of the shop also got damaged. According to SSP Central, a bomb disposal squad has been called on site.