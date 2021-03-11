close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

Watch Sania Mirza share breakfast with her son

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

Tennis star Sania Mirza, who avidly posts her daily life routine on social media to keeps fans engaged and entertained, has posted another video with her son.

The tennis star, in an Instagram video story, along with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, could be seen crunching food.

"Yummy breakfast morning," read the caption on the video.

A few days earlier, Mirza posted several photos of her playing tennis in Qatar's capital Doha.

"It's a comeback from a comeback after a comeback solid week here in Doha," she said.

Latest News

More From Pakistan