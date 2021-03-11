LHC tells woman to reconcile with 'abusive' husband for kids' sake

dylan nolte/Unsplash/via The News

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday told a woman to reconcile with her "abusive" husband for the sake of their five kids after she approached the court for help.

The LHC was hearing the woman's petition over wrongful confinement of her five children by her husband — identified as Abdul Razzaq — and their recovery. Police recovered all five kids and presented them before the court.



According to the woman, Razzaq, her husband, was "abusive," as he used to beat her and kicked her out of the house. She further said that the accused took her children away from her. She further claimed that her and the kids' lives were in danger and requested the LHC to recover the kids and hand them over to her.



LHC Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan remarked that the couple has been given a chance to reconcile. "You both should tolerate each other and reconcile for the future of your young children," he said.

"The court will receive good news from both of you at the next hearing," Justice Ahmad added.