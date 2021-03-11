close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

FWO initiates rescue works after landslide occurs at Gilgit-Skardu Road

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

The Frontier Works Organisation on Thursday started rescue works after a landslide hit Gilgit-Skardu Road.

As a result, approximately 100 meters of the area came under heavy slide blocking. The FWO, responding to the landslide, immediately moved its troops and engineers with equipment to the area.

According to reports, all people stranded there were evacuated to a safe area, while hot meals were served to all the affected families.

Temporary field medical camps have been established and pedestrian crossing has been set up to facilitate the move.

The Frontier Works Organisation is assisting the civil administration to remove the debris from the landslide, which will take considerable time.

