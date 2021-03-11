Police rescue minor from allegedly abusive employer in Lahore

Representational image. — File photo

LAHORE: A minor child maid was rescued from an allegedly abusive employer — a government official — in Lahore's Wahdat Colony, Geo.tv reported Thursday.

The police officials had to climb a ladder to enter the house and rescue the child, the security officials said.



When questioned by the police, the child said she was hired as a domestic worker in Malik Tariq's house and had been working there for the last one-and-a-half years.

"My father had left me in [Tariq's] office and from there [he took me home]."

"The 10-year-old child maid was tortured by the owners" police said, adding that it swiftly took action and rescued the child maid after residents of the area launched a complaint regarding the matter.

In response to the incident, Punjab's Child Protection Bureau took notice and ordered the child to be taken into its custody. The department's chairperson, Sara Ahmad, said the police took timely action and rescued the child.

"The house owner and the family would torture the girl every day," she said, adding that the child was a resident of Kasur.

"The parents will be contacted soon ... justice will be served," the chairperson vowed.