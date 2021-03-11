Scuffle between PML-N leaders, PTI supporters: NA speaker takes notice

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday took notice of the scuffle between PTI supporters and PML-N leaders outside the Parliament on March 6.
According to Geo News, the speaker has forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarians Council which will investigate the incident thoroughly before issuing a report.
The report will be issued within 15 days.
The incident had occurred when PTI supporters had surrounded PML-N leaders outside the Parliament as they arrived to hold a press conference to condemn the government, on March 6.
This occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament on the same day to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.
The NA speaker forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarian Council, which will investigate the matter and issue a detailed report on it after 15 days.
TV footage of the incident had showed PML-N leader Musadik Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.
A Peshawari chappal was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.
Police, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.