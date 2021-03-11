Scuffle between PML-N leaders, PTI supporters: NA speaker takes notice

PTI workers outside the Parliament chant slogans against the PML-N leadership. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Thursday took notice of the scuffle between PTI supporters and PML-N leaders outside the Parliament on March 6.



According to Geo News, the speaker has forwarded the matter to the Senior Parliamentarians Council which will investigate the incident thoroughly before issuing a report.



The report will be issued within 15 days.



The incident had occurred when PTI supporters had surrounded PML-N leaders outside the Parliament as they arrived to hold a press conference to condemn the government, on March 6.



This occurred when Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at the Parliament on the same day to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

TV footage of the incident had showed PML-N leader Musadik Malik being hit from behind, following which him and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chased down the man who pushed them to deliver some retaliatory blows.

A Peshawari chappal was also thrown at Ahsan Iqbal as he stood on a platform and shouted slogans criticising the government.

Police, meanwhile, was nowhere to be seen.