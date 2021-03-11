tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday nominated an independent candidate from erstwhile FATA, Mirza Mohammad Afridi, as the PTI's nominee for the deputy chairman Senate post.
The announcement was made by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Twitter.
"Prime Minister Imran khan has nominated Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi for Deputy Chairman Slot giving representation to Ex FATA PTI member," he tweeted.
"PM Imran Khan ha fulfilled the commitment he made to the people of FATA," said Afridi. "I want to give glad tidings to the people of FATA that we will win this [election]."
Afridi said that it had been a long while before a person hailing from Pakistan's rural areas got elected to the post. He added that it is PM Imran's vision to appoint people to important posts who would serve the masses.
According to the official Senate website, Afridi is an independent candidate from erstwhile FATA who has been a Senator since March 2018 and his tenure will last till March 2024.
Afridi serves as a member on the following committees:
Commerce (Chairperson Committee)
Council of Chairpersons
Inter-Provincial Coordination
Railways
Power
Poverty Alleviation Social Safety