Senate election: PDM receives nomination papers of candidates for chairman, deputy chairman

PDM has received the nomination papers from its candidates for the post of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.



It has received papers from Yousaf Raza Gilani for the post of Senate chairman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the post of deputy chairman.



Meanwhile, Opposition members have also obtained a sample of ballot papers from the Senate secretary.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has received nomination papers from its candidates for the post of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate which are scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) at 3:00 pm.

PDM has received papers from Yousaf Raza Gilani for chairman post and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for the deputy chairman post.

Papers for the chairman and deputy chairman's slots were received by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Farooq Naik, JUI's Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, and Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman.

Three sets of papers have been received for both posts.

Meanwhile, Opposition members have also obtained a sample of ballot papers from the Senate secretary.

The green ballot paper is for the Senate chairman election and the pink ballot paper for the deputy chairman poll, the Senate secretary said.