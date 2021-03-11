Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s mission was ‘not to tear royal family down’

Despite the bombshell revelations they made in front of Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not want to cast the royal family in negative light.



This was revealed by body language expert Nicole Moore who spoke to Us Weekly after analyzing the explosive tell-all interview with CBS.

“It’s definitely interesting and telling that both Harry and Meghan had limits on what they would share during the interview. They revealed so much and yet, they kept the details of who made the racist comments private,” she said.

“What this reveals is that at the end of the day, their mission with this interview was not to tear the royal family down but to simply set the record straight about their union, their decision to exit some of their royal duties and Meghan,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, this interview showed that despite it all, Harry and Meghan are still loyal to their royal family,” she added.

“When Harry came out to join the interview, Meghan reached for his hand and they both squeezed on tightly,” she claimed.

“Throughout the interview, the couple repeatedly reached for each other’s hands. Often when Harry was talking, Meghan was looking over at him adoringly. Yes, it was a formal interview, so they two couldn’t be all over each other, but their body language indicated a desire to be close no matter what,” Moore shared.

She further shared: “Meghan and Harry have [a] real, deep, true love. They are united in common goals, they are there for each other in the darkest of moments and they have each other’s back no matter what.”

“Both have endured and lost so much to be together and the thing is, their love is not a farce. They aren’t faking how much they love each other for the cameras at all. It’s real love, the kind where you will do absolutely anything and everything just to be with your partner,” she added.