Thu Mar 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
March 11, 2021

Queen decides to contact Prince Harry and Meghan personally

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Mar 11, 2021

The Queen  will reportedly contact Prince Harry and Meghan Markle personally to offer an olive branch to the couple amid new crisis.

Prince Harry's grandmother, who has been in trouble since Oprah interview aired,  will use her decades-long experience to ease the situation as she has reportedly made her mind up to speak to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the next few days.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed: "People are literally reeling from what has happened, and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them. But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach."

Prince Harry and and Meghan Markle's recent revelations have sent shockwaves around the world.

The 94-year-old monarch broke her silence on the interview Tuesday, saying the couple and their son Archie 'will always be much loved family members'.

